Bangladesh sends relief items for Rakhine’s people affected by Cyclone Mocha

Bangladesh has sent relief goods as humanitarian aid to the people of Myanmar's Rakhine State affected by Cyclone Mocha.

A total of 120 tonnes of relief goods including dry food, tents, medicine, water purification tablets have been sent from Chattogram to Yangon on 2 June by a Bangladesh Navy ship through the Armed Forces Department.

These relief materials were collected under the initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Disaster and Relief Management and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The relief ship is expected to arrive at Yangon port on 5 June.