SSC exam will be held under new curriculum in 2026: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
29 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:18 pm

Related News

SSC exam will be held under new curriculum in 2026: Dipu Moni

UNB
29 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:18 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Students of 2026 batch will appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations under new curriculum, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday.

"The new curriculum will be implemented fully in secondary level by 2025 and the students of 2026 batch will appear for their SSC exam under the new curriculum," she said while talking to reporters after inaugurating Smart Education Festival 2023 at the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute.

The new curriculum was introduced in Grade-I under primary level, and Grades VI and VII of secondary level in 2023. The students of Grades VIII and IX will be enrolled under the new curriculum in 2024. The new curriculum will be introduced in Grade X in 2025, she added.

"Already the evaluation has started from this year," said Dipu.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education organised the 'Smart Education Festival' to mark the beginning of the strategy of smart education to implement the new curriculum in a bid to build a smart Bangladesh.

Twenty smart education activities will be displayed in the festival with the participation of people from all walks of life in ten seminars.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present there.

Top News

SSC Examinations / Education Minister Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

10h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

11h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

3h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

5h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

6h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration