SSC exam will be held under new curriculum in 2026: Dipu Moni

Students of 2026 batch will appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations under new curriculum, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday.

"The new curriculum will be implemented fully in secondary level by 2025 and the students of 2026 batch will appear for their SSC exam under the new curriculum," she said while talking to reporters after inaugurating Smart Education Festival 2023 at the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute.

The new curriculum was introduced in Grade-I under primary level, and Grades VI and VII of secondary level in 2023. The students of Grades VIII and IX will be enrolled under the new curriculum in 2024. The new curriculum will be introduced in Grade X in 2025, she added.

"Already the evaluation has started from this year," said Dipu.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education organised the 'Smart Education Festival' to mark the beginning of the strategy of smart education to implement the new curriculum in a bid to build a smart Bangladesh.

Twenty smart education activities will be displayed in the festival with the participation of people from all walks of life in ten seminars.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present there.