Bangladesh sends 120-tonne relief goods for Mocha victims in Rakhine state

TSB Report
03 June, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 03:45 pm

Bangladesh sends 120-tonne relief goods for Mocha victims in Rakhine state

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent 120 tonnes of relief goods for the victims of Cyclone Mocha in Rakhine state, Myanmar.

The relief goods were sent on Saturday (3 June), according to the ministry.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township on 14 May with winds blowing up to 209 kilometres (130 miles) per hour.

Myanmar's military information office said the storm had damaged houses, electrical transformers, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said the storm also tore roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometers (264 miles) southwest of the country's largest city, Yangon.

Reportedly, more than 4,000 of Sittwe's 300,000 residents were evacuated to other cities and more than 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city's highlands.
 

