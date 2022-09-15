Bangla second paper questions served mistakenly instead of the first

The MCQ questionnaire of the Bangla second paper was mistakenly served on the exam day of the Bangla first in SSC examination.

The incidents happened in three centres – Kalia Piari Shankar Pilot Girls High School at Kalia, Bawisona-Kamshia Secondary School at Noragati, and Dighalia Adarsha Secondary School at Lohagara – in Narail on Thursday.

The mistake came to notice after serving the questions to 100 students at Kalia Piari School and 15 students at Bawshona-Kamshia School, while Dighalia School observed it before supplying it to students.

Diptirani Bairagi, headmaster and centre-secretary of Kalia Piari Shankar Pilot Girls High School said, "The question paper was distributed without noticing the mistake as the envelope of the question papers read the code of the Bangla first paper."

"Later, the second paper questions were taken back immediately and the examination was completed properly with additional question papers of Bangla first paper," she told The Business Standard.

Bawisona-Kamshia Secondary School Headmaster Amlendu Hira said, "After providing 15 questions, when the matter was noticed, the teachers-on-duty stopped the distribution. Later it was fixed."

Centre-Secretary of Dighalia School Subhash Chandra Kundu said, "Before supplying to students, we noticed the packet carried the second paper question instead of the first. There were 100 questions in this packet."

When contacted, Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ariful Islam told TBS that they informed the matter to the education board concerned.

District Secondary Education Officer Md Sayedur Rahman said that the mistakes were made in the Bangladesh Government Press, from where the question papers are printed.

"All matters have been informed to the authorities concerned."

Some 10,223 students are attending SSC and its equivalent examinations from three upazilas of Narail.