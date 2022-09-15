Bangla second paper questions served mistakenly instead of the first

Education

Awal Sheikh
15 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Bangla second paper questions served mistakenly instead of the first

The incident happened with 115 SSC students in Narail

Awal Sheikh
15 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:19 pm
Bangla second paper questions served mistakenly instead of the first

The MCQ questionnaire of the Bangla second paper was mistakenly served on the exam day of the Bangla first in SSC examination. 

The incidents happened in three centres – Kalia Piari Shankar Pilot Girls High School at Kalia, Bawisona-Kamshia Secondary School at Noragati, and Dighalia Adarsha Secondary School at Lohagara – in Narail on Thursday. 

The mistake came to notice after serving the questions to 100 students at Kalia Piari School and 15 students at Bawshona-Kamshia School, while Dighalia School observed it before supplying it to students.

Diptirani Bairagi, headmaster and centre-secretary of Kalia Piari Shankar Pilot Girls High School said, "The question paper was distributed without noticing the mistake as the envelope of the question papers read the code of the Bangla first paper." 

"Later, the second paper questions were taken back immediately and the examination was completed properly with additional question papers of Bangla first paper," she told The Business Standard. 

Bawisona-Kamshia Secondary School Headmaster Amlendu Hira said, "After providing 15 questions, when the matter was noticed, the teachers-on-duty stopped the distribution. Later it was fixed."

Centre-Secretary of Dighalia School Subhash Chandra Kundu said, "Before supplying to students, we noticed the packet carried the second paper question instead of the first. There were 100 questions in this packet."

When contacted, Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ariful Islam told TBS that they informed the matter to the education board concerned. 

District Secondary Education Officer Md Sayedur Rahman said that the mistakes were made in the Bangladesh Government Press, from where the question papers are printed. 

 "All matters have been informed to the authorities concerned."

Some 10,223 students are attending SSC and its equivalent examinations from three upazilas of Narail.

Top News

SSC exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

13h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

15h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

2h | Videos
Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

2h | Videos
Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

4h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation