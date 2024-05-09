Secondary half-yearly exam to start on 7 July

Education

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:27 pm

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:27 pm
Logo of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE). Photo: Collected

The Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education (DSHE) has announced the routine of the yearly examination of classes 6-9, starting on 7 July.

The DSHE issued a notice on Wednesday (8 May) in this regard, stated that the exams will commence on 7 July because due to closures including election, cold spell, severe heatwave, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, summer vacation, and upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

In the academic year of 2024, classes 6-9 of all the country's secondary educational institutes follow the National Curriculum 2022.

According to the National Curriculum 2021, every academic year should have two collective assessments. An assessment should be on the 6th month and another should be on the 12th month.

According to that, an assessment should be completed at the end of June or starting July this year, the notice added.

