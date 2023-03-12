Rajshahi University demands action against those involved in attacks on students

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 06:57 pm

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 06:57 pm
The authorities of Rajshahi University have strongly condemned the attack on students, by local residents and some members of the police, which left more than 200 injured.

Issuing a statement on Sunday (12 March), the university authorities demanded swift action against those involved in the attack.

The statement noted the university administration was shocked by the unpleasant incident of attack on students in the Binodpur Gate area of Rajshahi University campus on Saturday (11 March).

Several students were injured during the clash as police fired rubber bullets.

Under the leadership of the vice-chancellor, the university administration is making all-out efforts to deal with the situation, the statement reads.

They agreed to bear all medical expenses including taking necessary measures to ensure proper treatment of the injured students.

Also, the vice-chancellor promised to be considerate regarding the demands raised by the students.

The university administration has already filed a case in this regard at the local Motihar police station, according to the statement.

The authorities said they are active and maintaining round-the-clock communication with the police to ensure safety of the students in their residences outside the campus.

Meanwhile, they appealed to the students to remain calm and provide maximum cooperation to deal with the current situation.

