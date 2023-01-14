New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that the new books provided this year under the new curriculum are on a trial basis, conceding they may contain mistakes.



She said this while addressing a discussion meeting on the distribution of educational gifts to students and the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution of the 21st century and building a Smart Bangladesh organised by the Bangladesh Chhatra League at Shoparjito Shadhinota square of Dhaka University, where she was the chief guest on Saturday evening.



The education minister said trial version books have been provided to 33,000 institutions across the country this year, but the books under the new curriculum that have been handed over to the students of classes 1, 2, 6 and 7 may contain errors.



Constant feedback will be received from teachers, students, parents and educators and based on their feedback, amendments will be made throughout the year if any mistakes are found, she added.



She urged all to cooperate to make the initiative a success, if any disagreement, discomfort or objections with the content are found.



"We have formulated a felicitous curriculum aiming to achieve 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which is our international commitment. Education is at the center of the 17 goals of this sustainable development goal. If we can achieve quality and inclusive education, then we can easily achieve the remaining 16 goals," added the minister.



The education minister said that Bangladesh is going to become a developed and prosperous country by 2041 under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.



"Bangabandhu did what he said and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also did what she said. She said she would build a digital and middle-income Bangladesh, and she did it. Today we have become a developing country under her leadership and by 2041 we will become a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh under her leadership," she promised.



