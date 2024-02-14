No plan to change new education system: Education minister

There is no plan to change the new education system, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said today (14 February).

"But discussion is going on with education experts to implement the new system more effectively," he said in the Parliament while responding to a tabled question of JSD MP elected from Bogura AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen.

He said the country's new education system will create a meritorious nation.

"The new education system based on the new curriculum will help our next generation to survive in the competitive world as well as the 4th industrial revolution, globalisation, climate change risks and transition from middle income country to a developed one," he said.

He said the students will be able to face the challenges of the new era more effectively by moving out of the note-based and certificate-based education system in the past and through the new merit-based education system.

"Students are not meritless, students will become more skilled and competent in the new education system," he said.

In response to independent MP elected from Dhaka-5 Moshiur Rahman Sajal, Mohibul Hasan said it is not like that there are no exams in the new curriculum.

"To break the notes and certificate-based education system, the new education system and assessment system have been introduced, which are different from the traditional examination concept," he said.

As a result, he said that many are complaining that there is no exam in the new system due to the lack of memorisation-based exams like before.

"A modern performance evaluation system has been introduced in the new curriculum, combining continuous and summative evaluation," he said.

He also mentioned that apart from written assessment, problem solving, individual work, group work are being assessed here.

Learning is being assessed in a variety of ways, including presentation and communication skills, collaboration, leadership, application of acquired knowledge, and observation, the minister said.