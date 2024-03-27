Why we need the new curriculum

A teacher friend of mine from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, once shared a personal story with me. His high school teacher had blessed him upon gaining admission to Charukola, but at the same time, advised him to keep pursuing some "real studying" as well.

So, what does 'real studying' mean? How does it cease to exist after entering the Institute of Fine Arts? There may not be any satisfactory answer, but this is how we as a nation have looked at education for a long time and continue to do so.

A parent of a Grade 7 student once said that their child is too invested in spending their time drawing, painting, making or building things, and staying in touch with classmates for group work. But he does not 'really study' anymore.

As a nation, it would seem that we consider the quiet reading and writing of a toiling learner as the only form of education that exists or should exist. Nothing else can count as education. We do not agree with the idea of acquiring formal education through various productive activities.

The education system in Bangladesh, established during the British colonial era, has seen little fundamental change in 200 years. The focus remains on acquiring certificates or degrees for enhancing job prospects, with minimal changes in academic texts and assessment procedures.

The curriculum, encompassing all aspects of an education system (except administrative monitoring and infrastructure), has not evolved to develop a learner's abilities or increase their enjoyment of learning.

Thus, the current education system is falling short, as many students lack fundamental language and maths skills. University applicants often struggle with basic writing and understanding in English and Bangla, while many also fear maths. This failure to promote appreciation of aesthetics has led to a culture that accepts mediocrity.

But now is the time for a change for the better, which is precisely why the new curriculum is the one we need.

Infograph: TBS

What are the criticisms?

While the introduction of Curriculum 2021 has caused unrest, it has also sparked nationwide discussion about what education should be. Despite negative feedback and fear-mongering rumours, the fact that everyone is talking signifies a paradigm shift.

Critics, including educators and parents, have raised concerns about different aspects of the curriculum. However, many of these criticisms lack specific references and overlook the specialised nature of education. It's important to note that the curriculum has been carefully crafted based on research.

The introduction of the new curriculum was preceded by societal engagement and teacher training. Nonetheless, criticism has arisen regarding the perceived lack of sufficient preparation. The teacher-student ratio remains a prominent issue in the current education system, and achieving an acceptable ratio has been a prerequisite for the development of this curriculum.

The new curriculum, known as the Competency-Based Curriculum, is experiential in nature. It has been adopted by several countries around the world and is crucial for showcasing and improving the competency levels of the nation's people. Additionally, the curriculum incorporates an innovative assessment approach aimed at reducing unhealthy competition and the dropout rate among underperforming students.

Critics have claimed that the new curriculum has been developed by following the curricula models of Finland and Singapore. However, these claims are baseless rumours. The curriculum is distinct and tailored to fit the socio-cultural context of the country.

There's been debate about the use of materials and information from the internet in the curriculum. In reality, nowhere in this curriculum has the use of phones, the internet, or any expensive items for any subject been mandated. It has been mentioned that in some cases internet assistance can be sought, only if required.

Instead, the curriculum encourages the use of old calendars, discardable boxes or papers to create educational posters or other materials of the same kind. It also suggests that students gather information through interviews with parents, family members, or neighbours, and read relevant books if available.

The emphasis put on maths and science in the new curriculum has been questioned. However, the importance of any subject must be measured based on the percentage of time one subject is allocated within the total hours allocated to the core curriculum. When measured that way, the position of science and mathematics has actually improved compared to before.

The value of including content worthy of higher education has also been a point of discussion. Many authors of the new curriculum are university professors, and some topics included in the curriculum are part of university courses in mathematics, science, and social sciences. The introduction of the new curriculum is expected to contribute to the advancement of universities and elevate course contents to a higher level.

A breakdown of the new curriculum

The curriculum is structured into stages: Pre-primary (preparation), Primary (foundation), Middle (socialisation), Higher Secondary (introductory specialisation), and Higher Education (final specialisation). The successful completion of a syllabus or lesson is expected to earn a student a workable skill or ability, termed as a competency.

The teaching-learning approach prioritises student-centred methods, with teachers adopting a passive role and focusing on classroom management skills. Learning experiences are crafted to be cost-effective, utilising readily available materials.

The areas of learning include Language and communication, Mathematics and Reasoning, Science and Technology, Environment and Climate, Society and Global Citizenship, Life and Livelihood, Values and Morality, Physical- Mental Health and Self Care, and Art and Culture.

The curriculum aims to develop competencies such as democratic practice, logical application, creative communication, decision-making, critical thinking, altruistic motives, respect for differences, cultural practice, global citizenship, self-care, and aesthetic appreciation.

What will the assessment look like?

Assessment measures a learner's competencies, combining external, peer, and self-evaluation, to determine the final result. Apps will be used in the evaluation process, and providing constructive feedback will be essential.

During the learning phase, learners will progress in proficiency through various activities. Assessment will commence as learners advance by acquiring competencies through experiential learning.

Cumulative assessments, such as half-yearly or annual tests, will be conducted, alongside behavioural assessments. Evaluation certificates or transcripts will be delivered through the app, enabling both students and guardians to identify areas for improvement or below-average results easily.

In the secondary stage or middle school, each class will cover 10 subjects. Expert author teams focused on creating competency-oriented materials during textbook adoption.

Competencies will be assessed through experience-based learning, including reading, projects, model constructions, reports, and similar activities. These tasks can be done individually or in teams. Students will participate in these activities throughout the academic year, staying engaged in the assessment process.

The aim is to evaluate the learner's holistic competency by considering the interconnectedness of the evaluation elements mentioned earlier. To achieve this, a team of education experts has defined performance indicators in the learning activities and specified metrics for these indicators.

A comprehensive set of experiential activities has been designed for each competency. For each learned or acquired experience, there are at least two or more performance indicators. These indicators are categorised into three levels: Introductory, Progressive, and Advanced.

Each student will be assessed on twenty-five to thirty indicators for each subject. As part of the assessment process, learners will individually or in teams demonstrate how they have acquired competencies through activities such as writing reports, participating in theatre and drama, engaging with textbooks, and overall learning. Additionally, they will take part in team or project-based activities.

The practice of involving not only subject-specific teachers, but also classmates and participants from various backgrounds as assessors, is an innovative addition.

Subject-specific teachers will be responsible for defining the standards that learners must achieve while acquiring competency through learning. This includes specifying performance indicators specific to those standards.

The app will transmit relevant information from the school to generate a transcript purely based on graphs, which will be created by AI. This app has been developed by a team of education scientists and software experts.

At the end of the year, students will receive a graphical transcript instead of a traditional year-end exam report. This graph will display a student's achievements, with metrics marked by the teacher on the app. The process from marking to creating the transcript is automated, with the app handling everything. The graph will have seven levels of achievement, and labels will help guardians or relevant individuals understand the learner's overall progress.

The assessment process can be split into two parts: In-Learning Assessment, akin to class tests, and Cumulative Assessment, which includes half-yearly and final exams.

In-Learning Assessment will entail ongoing monitoring of students' progress using Performance Indicators (PI) and Behavioral Indicators (BI). These indicators will be logged and saved in the app, creating a comprehensive record of each competency-building experience.

On the other hand, Cumulative Assessment will consist of half-yearly and annual assessments held nationwide. The transcript from these assessments will offer a comprehensive overview of a student's progress. Every competency indicator is assessed multiple times to ensure what a learner has achieved. In case an indicator yields different results, the highest outcome will be recorded. If no highest result is attained, the average will be noted. If all results fall below average, that will be reflected in the transcript.

The final transcript will integrate the annual and half-yearly assessments with the Performance Indicators (PI) from other learning experiences. While it won't list individual PI, it will indicate students' positions in each subject across predefined competency areas. These areas will be assessed individually, with the app assigning a standard indicator.

Behavioural evaluation areas will include Participation and Communication, Dedication and Integrity, and Mutual Respect and Aid. Students will be evaluated through behavioural indicators exhibited during each subject. The behavioural assessment will be presented across three different areas and seven different levels.

In conclusion, we can confidently assert that this type of evaluation is superior to the traditional grading system, because the latter often overlooks a learner's limitations and capabilities.

Under the new curriculum, all activities will lead to intellectual and personality development. From preschool to middle school, the objective of learning will be to understand how to even learn. If we believe simply this much, then the positive aspects of the new curriculum will come to light.

The author is a member of the TextBook Writers Panel, NCTB.