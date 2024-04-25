A class should not have over 55 students to effectively implement new curriculum: State minister

To ensure the effective implementation of the new education curriculum, State Minister for Education Begum Shamsunnahar Chapa emphasised that schools should not enroll more than 55 students per class.

Mentioning that the government has already taken initiative in this regard, the state minister expressed hope that all the issues centring new curriculum will be resolved soon.

"The time is now to collaboratively implement the new curriculum and revolutionise education. But to truly transform learning, we must overhaul the roles and responsibilities of educational administration," she said while speaking at the inauguration of a workshop at Brac CDM in Savar.

Acknowledging that the new curriculum is being implemented amidst several challenges, she said a notable concern is the shortage of teachers in our educational institutions, potentially resulting in an unfavorable teacher-student ratio.

Efforts by the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) are underway to address this shortage, she added.

The state minister further stressed the importance of addressing public concerns regarding evaluation in the new curriculum formulation and implementation.

She urged those involved in this process to expedite the resolution of these questions for clarity and transparency.