New curriculum warmly accepted by students and guardians, say Alia madrasa teachers

The teachers of the country's Alia madrasas have expressed their satisfaction with the new curriculum and classroom teaching methods adapted by the government, says a press release issued by the Technical and Madrasa Education Division.

During a view-exchange meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Monday, the madrasa teachers said the new curriculum has been positively received by all involved with madrasa education.

The principles of Islamic education have remained unaffected in the new curriculum introduced for madrasas, garnering positive response from both students and their guardians. However, the country's anti-liberation forces are trying to create controversy for their own political advantage, alleged the teachers.

The new curriculum will help students to overcome exam stress, ultimately preventing dropouts, they further said.

The teachers also pledge to play an active role in implementing the new curriculum.

The madrasa teachers further said if there is anything misleading in the new textbooks, it can be corrected so that no one can engage in ill politics in the name of protesting the curriculum.

At the meeting, they also demanded the inclusion of madrasa teachers in the National Curriculum and Textbook Board so that they contribute to the textbooks for madrasas.

In response, the minister said steps will be taken to fulfil their demands.

Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, the secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Education Division, was also present at the meeting.