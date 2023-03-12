Medical admission test results today

Medical admission test results today

The results of the admission test for first-year of MBBS 2023-24 academic year in government and private medical colleges of the country  will be published today.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque will declare the results at the conference hall (old) of the health ministry around 1:30pm on Sunday, reads a ministry press release.

A total of 1,39,217 applicants participated in the exam. There are a total of 4,350 seats in the public medical colleges. So approximately 32 students are competing for each seat.

There are 11,122 total seats in 108 medical colleges, both public and private. In this case, there are 12 contestants competing for each seat.

The examination was held simultaneously at 57 venues in 19 centres of the country, including five in the capital.

