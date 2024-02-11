How to get MBBS admission test results

Education

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 04:02 pm

The results of the MBBS admission test for 2024 were published this afternoon.

Applicants aspiring for admission can check their MBBS admission test results on the https://result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs or at https://dgme.portal.gov.bd/.

Successful candidates can also receive their results through SMS, with notifications sent to the phone number provided during the application process.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen announced the results of this year's MBBS admission test in a press conference held at the Health Directorate in the capital today (11 February).

A total of 49,923 candidates have successfully passed the examination. The pass rate for this year stands at 47.82%.

 

