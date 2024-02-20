Gamcha seller's son cracks med school, dreams in doubt due to fees

Sabbir Khan, a brilliant young man from a humble background, has secured admission to Patuakhali Government Medical College. However, his dream of becoming a doctor hangs in the balance due to his family's financial constraints.

Sabbir's father, Firoz Khan, sells gamchas (traditional towels) in village markets to support their family in Wazirpur upazila of Barishal. While Firoz strives to provide for his children, affording Sabbir's medical education proves impossible. The admission fee of Tk20,000 appears too much for their meagre income.

"I never imagined my son wouldn't be able to join after achieving so much," Firoz expresses his despair. "He studied so hard, even without coaching, and got excellent grades. Now, his dream is stuck at the admission stage."

Sabbir's academic brilliance shines through his achievements. He consistently scored perfect GPAs in both SSC and HSC examinations and secured a commendable rank in the competitive medical college entrance exam. He used his younger sister's school-gifted tablet and YouTube tutorials to prepare, demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness and dedication.

"Due to financial limitations, I couldn't attend coaching classes," Sabbir explains. "But I used online resources and studied relentlessly. I'm determined to become a doctor and serve my community, but this hurdle feels too great to be overcome."

Wazirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Sakhawat Hossain, has acknowledged Sabbir's plight and is actively seeking solutions. "We contacted Sabbir and are committed to helping him achieve his dream," he assures. "We've requested the Patuakhali Medical College chairman to extend all possible cooperation."