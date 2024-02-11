MBBS admission test results out, DGME website crashes

Education

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 03:27 pm

MBBS admission test results out, DGME website crashes

A total of 49,923 candidates have successfully passed the examination. The pass rate for this year stands at 47.82%

Representational image of students participating in university admission tests. File Photo: Collected
Representational image of students participating in university admission tests. File Photo: Collected

The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) announced the results of the MBBS admission test at 3pm today (12 February).

However, shortly after the publication, the DGME's official website, dgme.portal.gov.bd, crashed due to the high volume of traffic, leaving numerous students and their families unable to access the results.

"The website is currently experiencing access issues because all the students are attempting to log in simultaneously," said Dr Mujtahid Mohammad Hossain, director of medical education at DGME.

A total of 49,923 candidates have successfully passed the examination. The pass rate for this year stands at 47.82%.

Of the successful candidates in this year's MBBS admission test, 20,457 are male, accounting for 40.98% of the total pass rate.

Female candidates have surpassed this figure, with 29,466 passing, 59.02% of the successful applicants.

In a press conference held at the Health Directorate in the capital today, Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen announced the results of this year's MBBS admission test.

Applicants can check their MBBS admission test results at https://result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs or https://dgme.portal.gov.bd/.

The MBBS admission test was conducted on 9 February without any "untoward incident" at 19 examination centres nationwide.

This year, a total of 104,374 students participated for 11,675 available seats in 104 medical colleges. 

Of these, 37 are government medical colleges with 5,380 seats, and 67 are private medical colleges with 6,295 seats.

The passing mark for the MBBS and BDS admission tests has been maintained at 40, similar to the previous year.

After results are out, students will have three opportunities for migration and the option to apply to all colleges, both private and public.

Additionally, students applying for admission for the second time will have 10 marks deducted. 

The DGHS has also removed the district quota system from this year's admission test, and any seats under the freedom fighter quota not filled on time will become available to general students.

MBBS admission test

