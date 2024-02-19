No invigilator tore off students' answer sheets during MBBS admission test: DGME

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:38 pm

Representational image of students participating in university admission tests. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Representational image of students participating in university admission tests. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There was no such incident of an invigilator tearing off students' OMR (answer) sheets during the MBBS admission test on 9 February, an investigation committee of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) said today (19 February).

In a press conference on the day, Professor Dr Titu Miah, director general of the DGME, presented the probe committee report.

"Our investigation committee visited the Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University. No one made the complaint except Humaira Islam – who was seated in room 823.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Maybe they [the students] were influenced by a third party. There was no incident of [an invigilator] tearing students' OMR sheets on the exam day. Humaira's complaint is completely false."

The MBBS admission test was conducted on 9 February at 19 examination centres nationwide.

MBBS entry exam results likely to be out tomorrow: DGHS official

Two days after the exam, a candidate named Humaira Islam filed a complaint to the directorate.

According to her complaint, an invigilator tore up the OMR sheets of three students, including herself, on suspicion of examination malpractice. 

They were later provided with new sheets but the exam had neared its end by then and they were not given a time extension despite repeated requests.

Later, the DGME formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident and released the report today.

 

