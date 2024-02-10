MBBS entry exam results likely to be out tomorrow: DGHS official

The results of the MBBS admission test are expected to be published tomorrow (11 February), according to Professor Dr Mohiuddin Mahbub, the director of medical education at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"A dedicated team is currently working to finalise the result within today and we are optimistic to publish it tomorrow," he told The Business Standard in a phone call.

However, the director also said, "If for any reason we can't process the necessary steps by tonight, the result publication may get delayed one more day [to Monday]."

Students of the MBBS session 2024 can check their results by roll number at dgme.gov.bd website.

According to the director, the MBBS admission test was conducted on 9 February "untoward incident" at 19 examination centres nationwide.

This year, a total of 104,374 students participated for 11,675 available seats in 104 medical colleges.

Of these, 37 are government medical colleges with 5,380 seats, and 67 are private medical colleges with 6,295 seats.

The passing mark for the MBBS and BDS admission tests has been maintained at 40, similar to the previous year, the DGHS official said.

He further added, "After results are out, students will have three opportunities for migration and the option to apply to all colleges, both private and public."

Additionally, students applying for admission for the second time will have 10 marks deducted.

The DGHS has also removed the district quota system from this year's admission test, and any seats under the freedom fighter quota not filled on time will become available to general students.

