49,194 pass MBBS admission test, girls outshine boys

A total of 49,194 students have passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year 2022-2023, which is 35.34%% of all candidates who took the test.

Of the students who passed the test, 64,264 (46.16%) are boys and 74,953 (53.84%) are girls, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque while unveiling the results during a press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services at 2:30pm Sunday.

The highest mark among male candidates was 94.25 whereas it was 88.00 among female candidates.

As many as 135,813 students participated in this year's examination. On the basis of national merit, students were selected for a total of 4,350 seats in 37 government medical colleges. The number of seats in private medical colleges is 6,772.

The candidate who got the highest score of 94.25, Rapsan Zaman, sat for the exam from the Chattagram Medical College exam centre.

The health minister said this year the pass rate is lower compared to last year as the exam was held on the whole syllabus. Last year's admission test was held on a shortened syllabus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year 79,337 applicants passed the admission test, and candidates were chosen based on the merit list for the 2021-2022 academic session. The pass rate was 55%.

