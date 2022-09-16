MCQ test for SSC Bangla II paper postponed in Jashore board

The authorities have suspended the multiple choice (MCQ) examination of Bangla second paper of the ongoing SSC examination under Jashore Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The examination was scheduled to be held on Saturday (17 September) as per routine.

Madhav Chandra Rudra, controller of Examinations of Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board said the tests have been postponed due to the mistaken distribution of MCQ question papers of Bengali second paper during the examination of Bengali first paper at an examination centre in Kalia upazila of Narail.

He said the decision is made so that there is no confusion about the examination.

MCQ exam schedule for Bangla 2nd paper will be informed later after discussion with the inter-education boards.