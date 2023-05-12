5 education boards' SSC exams due on 14 May postponed for Cyclone Mocha

The secondary school certification (SSC) and equivalent examinations slated for 14 May under five education boards have been postponed due to the development of Cyclone Mocha.

The ongoing SSC exams under Cumilla, Chattogram, Barishal, Madrasa and Technical education boards will not be held on Sunday (14 May), according to a release issued by the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

Exams in other boards will be held as per schedule, the release added.