No one except candidates to be allowed within 200 yards of SSC exam halls: DMP

No one except the candidates will be allowed within 200 yards of the examination halls during the SSC and its equivalent examinations, starting on Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a press release on Thursday.

"SSC, SSC (Vocational), Dakhil and Dakhil (Vocational) examinations of 2023 will start from April 30 at different centers of Dhaka city. In order to ensure a fair and peaceful environment, no one except the students will be allowed within 200 yards of the examination centers. The order will remain in force from April 30 on the days when the examinations will be held," the press release, signed by DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq, reads.

According to the Ministry of Education, A total 20, 72,163 candidates will attend SSC and equivalent exams this year.

Although the SSC examinations are held in the first week of February every year, it was not possible to hold the exams on time like last year due to Covid-19.