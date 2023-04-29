No change of SSC question papers leaking: Dipu Moni

UNB
29 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 09:13 pm

File photo
File photo

Emphasising that all preparations regarding tomorrow's SSC exam have been made, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that there is no chance of leaking question papers.

"If anyone tries to spread rumour over leaking question papers, strict action will be taken," she said while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Dakshin Aicha Principal Nazrul Islam College of Bhola's Char Fasson Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Regarding the nationalisation of private educational institutions, Dipu Moni said that whether private educational institutions will be nationalised or not is a matter of policy.

"The government is thinking about it. It needs to be analysed first because the financial factor is related to this," she added.

Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, a lawmaker of Bhola-4 constituency, spoke as a special guest on the occasion under the chair of Abul Hashem Mahajan, principal of South Aicha Principal Nazrul Islam College.

Earlier this day, Dipu Moni visited various development facilities in the area, including Sheikh Russell Children and Recreation Park, Jakob Tower, the country's first eco-friendly central Khasmahal Jame Mosque, and Begum Rahima Islam College.

