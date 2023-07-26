Here's how you can check SSC results on Friday

Education

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 12:33 pm

The SSC results will be open to all from 10:30am on Friday

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The results of the SSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 will be published on Friday (28 July). 

Chairman of 11 education boards along with Education Minister Dipu Moni will hand over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning. She will then formally release the results. 

Students will be able to find out the results from their respective educational institutions and online from 10:30am.

According to a Dhaka Education Board notification, students can get their results by entering the website educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number. 

Apart from this, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222. 

The SMS should contain the word SSC, the first three English letters of the board, the roll number and the exam year with space in between each, like this: SSC DHA 123456 2023. 

They will get the result by SMS after sending this. 

To get the result sheets of an educational institution, users need to enter the board website, click on the result corner and enter the Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) of the educational institution. 

The result sheet of that educational institution will be available for download.

