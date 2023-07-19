SSC results on 28 July

Results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 28 July.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to publish the results on this day, confirmed an education board secretary on Wednesday afternoon.

He said, "Usually the results are not released on holidays. We expected it to be released on 27 July or 29 July. However, 29 July is Ashura holiday."

The SSC exams this year ended on 28 May. Around 20,72,153 students under the 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations.

The exams were held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period.