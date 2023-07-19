SSC results on 28 July

Education

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

SSC results on 28 July

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 05:14 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on 28 July. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to publish the results on this day, confirmed an education board secretary on Wednesday afternoon.

He said, "Usually the results are not released on holidays. We expected it to be released on 27 July or 29 July. However, 29 July is Ashura holiday."

The SSC exams this year ended on 28 May. Around 20,72,153 students under the 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations.

The exams were held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period. 

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC / Result

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

16h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

14h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

5h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

7h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

9h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers