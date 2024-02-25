Govt to recruit 10,000 pry teachers in 4 months: Secretary

File photo. Ramerkanda Government Primary School. Photo: TBS
File photo. Ramerkanda Government Primary School. Photo: TBS

The government will appoint 10,000 teachers in government primary schools within four months to improve the quality of primary education, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed said today (25 February).

"The future of the nation depends on primary school teachers. Everyone should strive for its development so that it can become a knowledge-based country," the secretary said while speaking at a workshop organised by Mymensingh Divisional Primary Education office in Mymensingh.

He also said the government  has planned for an expenditure of around Tk13,000 crore within 16 months for ensuring better primary education.
 
"The government wants to make a Smart Bangladesh by 2041 so will have to do more development to primary education sector," he added. 

With Mymensingh divisional commissioner Umme Salma Tanzia in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by national primary education academy DG Farid Ahmed, LGED additional chief engineer Md Abdur Rashid Mia and Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury.

