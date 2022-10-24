Education institutes in Barishal, Khulna, Ctg closed Tuesday for cyclone Sitrang

All educational institutions of Barishal, Khulna and Chhattagram divisions will remain closed on Tuesday (25 October) due to cyclone Sitrang.

Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Nehal Ahmed told the Business Standard about the decision Monday (24 October).

The announcement was made after the devastating calamity hit various parts of the country.

At least two people died as the tip of cyclone Sitrang hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh on Monday evening triggering gale winds and rainfall in the southern districts of the country, said met office sources.

The full cyclone will cross Barishal and Chattogram coasts by midnight, according to the met office.