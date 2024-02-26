2 arrested on fraud charge over DU entry test question paper leak

Law enforcers have arrested two people on charge of cheating admission seekers regarding question paper leak of entry test of Dhaka University (DU).

A web-based crime investigation team of Detective Branch (DB)-Cyber & Special Crime unit (north) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them after conducting drives in Dhaka, Joypurhat, and Bogura districts.

The arrestees are Annafiul Nafiz Iqbal, 23, son of Sabuj Ahmed of Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila, and Md Asif Talukdar.

Of them, Annafiul is a second year student of Mohipur Hajji Mohsin Government College in Joypurhat, confirmed DMP's additional commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, who addressed the matter at a press conference at his office in the capital's Mintoo Road on Sunday (25 February).

Posing as security in-charge of the education ministry and opening a fake Facebook account after Cyber Teens Foundation founder Md Sadat Rahman, arrestee Asif uploaded posts on Facebook asking admission seekers to contact him through Telegram to have question paper of the Friday's entry test of DU, he said.

Similarly, college student Annafiul also posted on Facebook asking the admission aspirants to pay Tk20, 000 in advance to avail the question paper of 'B' (Arts, Law and Social Science faculties) unit.

He also asked the question paper seekers to pay the rest Tk30, 000 after the examination.

Annafiul embezzled Tk10 lakh from the admission seekers, the DB officer said.

The DU authorities assured the admission candidates that the question papers were not leaked, saying it was a 'rumour'.

Annafiul and Asif were arrested after the DU authorities and the Cyber Teens Foundation founder filed two separate cases against them, the DB chief added.