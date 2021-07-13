DU admission tests rescheduled for 1 October

Education

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 05:45 pm

The honours first year admission tests for 2020-21 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) will begin on October 1.
The entrance tests were scheduled to take place on July 31. 

The university authorities rescheduled the admission tests as the government announced a 14-day strict lockdown after Eid-ul-Adha. 

The decision was made in an emergency meeting of university deans, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday afternoon, Pro vice-chancellor Prof Maksud Kamal told the Business Standard. 

Intake tests for 'Ka' unit will be held on 1 October, 'Kha' unit on 2 October, 'Ga' unit on 22 October, 'Gha' unit on 23 October, 'Cha' unit on 9 October.
  
Earlier in the day, the government announced another two weeks of strict lockdown from July 23 after restrictions will be relaxed for a week from 14 July to facilitate trades and economic activities centering Eid-ul-Adha. 
Additionally, a new set of restrictions to be imposed following the relaxation from 23 July to 5 August.
 

