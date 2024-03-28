DU admission test results of all units published

The pass rate was 8.89% in A unit (Science) while 10.07% in B unit, 13.3% in C unit (Business), and 11.75% in Cha Unit (Fine Arts)

Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Admission test results of all units of Dhaka University's undergraduate progamme of the academic year 2023-2024 were published today (28 March).

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal announced the results at 3:30pm from the Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom, reports Prothom Alo.

The pass rate in A unit (Science) was 8.89% while 10.07% in B unit, 13.3% in C unit (Business), and 11.75% in Cha Unit (Fine Arts).

The admission test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit was held on 23 February; for the Business Education unit on 24 February, and the test for the Science unit was on 1 March. 

The test (Drawing and MCQ) for the Fine Arts unit was held on 9 March.

How to check the results

Applicants can check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd website or use the short message service (SMS) available on any mobile operator.

Candidates of B unit will have to type "DU ALS (roll number)" and send to 16321.

For A unit, candidates have to type "DU SCI (roll number)", C unit candidates will have to type "DU BUS (roll number)" and Cha unit candidate will have to type "DU FRT (roll number)".

Dhaka University admission test / Bangladesh

