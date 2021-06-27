DPS STS School Dhaka holds graduation ceremony

Education

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 03:48 pm

DPS STS School Dhaka (Delhi Public) celebrated its Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2021 recently. 

The ceremony was conducted virtually through Zoom alongside a continuous broadcast via Facebook Live, said a press release.
 
Ninety-two students received their Diplomas and Twelve students obtained their school completion certificates. 

Nayeema Siraj, Student of Grade 12, delivered the Valedictorian speech during the graduation ceremony. 

On this occasion, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka, said "The Class of 2021 has proven that they are highly resilient as they have withstood a demanding situation with unanticipated changes to their senior year of the school amid a global pandemic."

The Ceremony was attended by the esteemed Board members, key personnel of STS Group, Madhu Wal, Outgoing Principal, Dr Shivananda CS, principal, and Bijo Kurian, vice principal of DPS STS School Dhaka. 

Emran Jamshed Taher, Cambridge First Language English Assessment Examiner and First Language Instructor, DPS STS Senior School, moderated the event.
 
Furthermore, numerous teachers, students, and parents also attended the ceremony. 

During the programme, surprise greeting videos from International educators – Ankur Vohra of Jindal Global University in India; Biggs Darren of Tokyo International University in Japan; Carl Tang of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong; Moustafa Ezz, Huron of Western University in Canada; Tanushree Bhattacharya of University of British Columbia in Canada; and Chris Gibson of University of Manchester in UK were broadcast. 

DPS STS School Dhaka / graduation ceremony

