DPS STS School Dhaka organises 'Amar Desh, Amar Garbo' to honor freedom fighters

Press Release
26 January, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 06:30 pm

To kindle the spark of patriotism in young thinkers and future generations, DPS STS School Dhaka has recently launched a nationwide contest titled 'My Country, My Pride' for all children of 5 to 16 years. 

Providing a platform to share what the young perceive of independence, freedom, patriotism, and sacrifice, the contest will continue till 7 March, reads a press release.

To participate, children have to fill up the form https://tinyurl.com/559fau7u, and share their feelings of patriotism in 50-60 words. 

Additionally, children have to share a selfie with a background of the National Martyrs' Memorial (Jatiyo Sriti Soudho), the national flag of Bangladesh, any national monument, or with a face painting representing Bangladesh, along with hashtags #Sacrifice or #Freedom. 

Regarding the contest, Dr Shivananda CS, K-12 School Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka, said, "Independence Day gives the opportunity to promote nationalism and patriotism at a wider level. Schools must make the most of this opportunity to educate the children on the struggles and magnificent achievements of freedom fighters. Understanding the historical significance of Bangladesh's Independence Day will help them better appreciate the sacrifices of 30 lakh martyrs to achieve freedom. We hope that this contest will help children understand, reflect and celebrate the country's history better."

Moreover, children participating in the contest will be awarded various prizes starting from iPad to surprise gifts.

