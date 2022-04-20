EMK Center hosts envoy graduation ceremony 

TBS Report 
20 April, 2022, 09:40 pm
EMK Center in Dhaka has celebrated the first EMK Envoy Graduation Ceremony with 16 envoys recently. 

The event was hosted on 16 April followed by Iftar and a Ghazal night, reads a press release.

In 2019 EMK started its first envoy batch where 25 university students from over 200+ applicants were selected to participate in the programme. Each of these youth had diverse interest areas that were merged into one through this initiative. 

The core objective of the programme was to promote American leadership to local campuses by capacity development of the students. 

Khadija Mohamud, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer, US Embassy, Dhaka, was the special guest at this ceremony along with the Center Director, Asif Uddin Ahmed. They handed over certificates to the successful envoys. 

During her speech, Khadija remarked that envoys are not only part of the EMK Center but they are also notable members of the global American Space family and the Embassy. 

She added that if youth are provided with the necessary training and opportunities for professional success, then a powerful human resource can be generated. 

"I will be grateful to see these amazing young people grow and shine in different sectors", she remarked. 

Acting Director of the EMK Center and Assistant Professor at ULAB, Asif Uddin Ahmed, in his concluding remarks, shared his wonderful experience with the envoys. 

He said, "Matching expectations and aspirations between me and you (envoys) were challenging, but after observing insights into your thinking and actions, I attained it. I expect you to believe in yourself and accept who you are and trust in your strength". 

One of the envoys Abdur Rahman Showrov, who was a student from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology remarked that being an envoy at the EMK Center was a phenomenal journey. 

Sayed Nusrat Jahan Liza, a successful graduating envoy and a student from AIUB University, said EMK acted as a perfect bridge between her study and settling her future goal.

Currently, the EMK Center has 17 envoys from 11 institutions from around the country who are expected to graduate in 2023.

