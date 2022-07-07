Universal College Bangladesh celebrates its very first graduation ceremony

Education

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:58 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a partner of Monash College, Australia in Bangladesh and the country's only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider, has celebrated the graduation ceremony of its very first batch on 7 July.

This event marks a historic milestone in the education space of Bangladesh, where Bangladeshi students would be officially getting international degree programme certifications of the international pathway programmes that are available at Universal College Bangladesh. The event was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, said a press release.

High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, H E Jeremy Bruer; Andrew Walker, pro vice chancellor and president, Monash University Malaysia; Board Members of STS Group; Bob Kundanmal Chairman and Eduko Bangladesh, CEO of Eduko Bangladesh Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayana; Dean of Academic Affairs Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Head of  Marketing Amid Hossain Chowdhury, Head of Enrolment Jamal Uddin Jamy, distinguished faculty and other key UCB staffs, heads of leading schools were present during the ceremony, among other respected officials, guests, and students.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The programme commenced with the welcoming words of the Dean of Academic Affairs, Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, followed by the inaugural address by Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, the Chief Executive Officer of Eduko Bangladesh.

The ceremony was graced by the words of the High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh, H E Jeremy Bruer.

"Bangladesh has a growing need for education services to help build a highly-skilled workforce for the future. Australia's educational institutions, like Monash College, are well-equipped to help provide access to a world-class education, right here in Bangladesh", said the High Commissioner.

"I thank all the management and staff of UCB and Monash College for their role in delivering such a high standard of education. I wish all the graduates well in their future endeavors," he added.

Director Zarif Munir also congratulated and expressed his best wishes to the new graduates. He remarked, "I am incredibly proud to witness the first batch of UCB graduates find success and stride confidently into the future, accompanied by their new lessons and skills. We stand proud today to honor your achievements".

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia, Andrew Walker, shared, "Our aim at Monash University is to produce responsible, creative and critical citizens who can bring new perspectives to the many challenges faced by our local and global communities. During your time at UCB, you have acquired new knowledge and skills which, at times, may have taken you beyond your intellectual comfort zone. It's now up to you to put this experience to work in pursuit of life-long learning."

A special video was shown during the event, reminiscing precious moments of the graduating class, which left the students and the guests in a state of nostalgia. The valedictorian's speech preceded the Honor Roll and formal graduation award presentation. The ceremony came to an end as the graduate students finally threw their mortarboards off in the air.

