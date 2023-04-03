6 DPS STS School students win first prize in NASA Space Settlement Contest 2023

Six students from DPS STS School Dhaka have won the first prize in the "NASA Space Settlement Contest 2023" under the 'Grade 8 Large Group' category presenting their project titled "Project Clementia".

The competition, which has been held annually since 1994, requires participants to focus on a free space settlement concept that serves as a permanent home rather than a temporary work camp, reads a press release.

The contest is open to students from Grades 7-12 from all over the world, and the submission process runs from December to February.

This year, 26,725 students from 19 countries participated in the competition.

The NASA Ames Research Centre and the National Space Society (NSS) jointly sponsor the competition.

The winning team, consisting of Mohammad Mohaimin Uddin Naib, Md Farzan Ali, Aayaat Gulfaam Mahmud, KA Adiyan Sadeque, Parikshit Singh, and Abrar Ehsan, submitted their project on the AwardForce Platform of NSS.

Two groups of students from the school participated in the contest – seven from Grade 7 (Project Elysium) and six from Grade 8 (Project Clementia), adds the release.

Dr Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS Dhaka School, praised the students for their remarkable achievement and commended the in-charge teachers who worked alongside the student teams throughout the project preparation.

The program coordinator for the project submission was Ranjith S, Shahed Bulbul Papon, Amena Dewan, Bishwanath Bhattacharya, Hans Ankur Byapari, and Ashish Chatterjee.