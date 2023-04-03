6 DPS STS School students win first prize in NASA Space Settlement Contest 2023

Education

Press Release
03 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:47 pm

Related News

6 DPS STS School students win first prize in NASA Space Settlement Contest 2023

Press Release
03 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:47 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Six students from DPS STS School Dhaka have won the first prize in the "NASA Space Settlement Contest 2023" under the 'Grade 8 Large Group' category presenting their project titled "Project Clementia".

The competition, which has been held annually since 1994, requires participants to focus on a free space settlement concept that serves as a permanent home rather than a temporary work camp, reads a press release.

The contest is open to students from Grades 7-12 from all over the world, and the submission process runs from December to February.

This year, 26,725 students from 19 countries participated in the competition.

The NASA Ames Research Centre and the National Space Society (NSS) jointly sponsor the competition.

The winning team, consisting of Mohammad Mohaimin Uddin Naib, Md Farzan Ali, Aayaat Gulfaam Mahmud, KA Adiyan Sadeque, Parikshit Singh, and Abrar Ehsan, submitted their project on the AwardForce Platform of NSS.

Two groups of students from the school participated in the contest – seven from Grade 7 (Project Elysium) and six from Grade 8 (Project Clementia), adds the release.

Dr Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS Dhaka School, praised the students for their remarkable achievement and commended the in-charge teachers who worked alongside the student teams throughout the project preparation.

The program coordinator for the project submission was Ranjith S, Shahed Bulbul Papon, Amena Dewan, Bishwanath Bhattacharya, Hans Ankur Byapari, and Ashish Chatterjee.

DPS STS School Dhaka / NASA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

10h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

12h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

12h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

1h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

6h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

10h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties