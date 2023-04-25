Coaching centres to remain closed from 26 April to 23 May amid SSC exam: Edu minister

All the coaching centres in the country will remain closed from 26 April to 23 May for holding the SSC and equivalent examinations smoothly, says Education Minister Dipu Moni.

"A meeting was held today with all organizations concerned regarding the preparations to hold the examination in a copying-free environment," said the minister during a press briefing following a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Tuesday.

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams are starting on 30 April.

Dipu Moni said that the examinations will be held on a short syllabus and the number of candidates is 2,072,163 this year.

She said although the SSC examinations are held in the first week of February every year, it was not possible to hold the exams on time like last year due to Covid-19.