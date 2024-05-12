SSC 2024: Less GPA-5 holders than last year

Education

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:45 pm

Related News

SSC 2024: Less GPA-5 holders than last year

The total number of students who secured GPA 5 in SSC and equivalent exams dropped by 1,449 in a year

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Students celebrate after getting their SSC results at Viqarunnisa School and College in Dhaka on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Students celebrate after getting their SSC results at Viqarunnisa School and College in Dhaka on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Fewer students have secured GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in 2024 compared to last year.

As many as 1,82,129 students of the 20,13,597 who sat for the exams this year have secured GPA-5, which amounts to 9.04%. 

The number of GPA-5 last year was 1,83,578. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, girls have outshined boys in both the pass rate and the number of GPA-5 like last year. 

83.04% of the students who participated in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations have passed.

Among the boys, the pass rate is 81.57%. For girls, it is 84.47%. 

The number of GPA-5 shows a similar picture. 

8.42% of the boys (83,353) secured GPA-5, while 9.63% girls (98,776) did.

Out of all three disciplines in SSC, science students have the highest pass rate, followed by Business Studies and Humanities.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC 2024 / Education / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining Japanese luxury SUVs

1h | Wheels
Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
Zarin Islam, proud owner of the foodpanda cloud kitchen &quot;Chittagong Express&quot; based from Mohammadpur&#039;s Shekertek. Photo: Courtesy

A mother battling with cancer turns her life around with cloud kitchen

Now | Features

More Videos from TBS

The pass rate in Jessore is the greatest, while Sylhet is the lowest

The pass rate in Jessore is the greatest, while Sylhet is the lowest

1h | Videos
The Emir of Kuwait dissolved the parliament to solve the political crisis

The Emir of Kuwait dissolved the parliament to solve the political crisis

2h | Videos
The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

3h | Videos
MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

4h | Videos