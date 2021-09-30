Classes for third, fourth graders now twice a week

The classes for third and fourth graders in primary level will be held twice a week instead of once, said a new circular of the Directorate of Primary Education.



According to the circular, published on Wednesday, the new routine will be applicable from the next week.



Classes of third graders will be held on Sunday and Thursday and classes of fourth graders on Saturday and Wednesday, as per the new routine.



Besides, first grade students will attend classes on Tuesday and second grade students on

Monday.



Classes for fifth graders will be held every day as before after the lunch break. Classes of other graders will take place before the lunch break.



Earlier, the number of eighth and ninth grader classes was increased by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.



Educational institutions from primary to higher secondary levels reopened across the country on 12 September after long 542 days of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The students mostly remained out of their academic study since 17 March 2020 when the educational institutions were closed due to the pandemic.



The government had to call off multiple public examinations slated for 2020.



There are 1.5 lakh educational institutions with five crore students from primary to higher education in the country.

