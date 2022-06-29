BRAC University donates Tk65 lakh for flood victims

BRAC University has donated Tk65 lakh for people affected by floods in the country's northeastern region.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang handed over the cheque to KAM Morshed, senior director, Advocacy For Social Change and Technology, BRAC.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang said, "Amidst the economic downturn from the pandemic, the humanitarian fallout from this flood situation can be catastrophic. Let us unite in supporting the destitute in this dire situation."