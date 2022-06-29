BRAC University donates Tk65 lakh for flood victims

Education

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:33 am

Related News

BRAC University donates Tk65 lakh for flood victims

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:33 am
BRAC University donates Tk65 lakh for flood victims

BRAC University has donated Tk65 lakh for people affected by floods in the country's northeastern region. 

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang handed over the cheque to KAM Morshed, senior director, Advocacy For Social Change and Technology, BRAC.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang said, "Amidst the economic downturn from the pandemic, the humanitarian fallout from this flood situation can be catastrophic. Let us unite in supporting the destitute in this dire situation."

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

2h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

3h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

3h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

15h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture