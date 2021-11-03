Agami Education Foundation hosts Virtual Science Fair 2021 for underprivileged children

Fifth graders with their project. Photo: Courtesy

Life is Fun (LiF), the science education initiative of Agami, has organised a virtual Science Fair recently with the theme of "Celebrating Women in STEM."

Considering the pandemic situation, the science fair was organised virtually on Saturday (30 October) with the students' live demonstration of the Science Projects, reads a press release.

The event was broadcasted live through the Facebook pages of Agami Education Foundation and Agami while also streaming live on the YouTube channel of Agami inc (USA).

Students from ten different schools participated in the science fair, including Empyrean Hope, Alok Shikkhyaloy, PSD Pearabag School, PSD Nandipara School, The Lyceum Child School, Swapnanagar Bidyaniketan, Kolapani Elephant Hills School, Shohag Swapnodhara Pathshala, Switch Tahmina Banu Bidyaniketan, Foyzunnesa Ahmed Academy Multilingual School.

In total, thirty-eight science projects were prepared by the schools.

Notable projects include system, rainwater harvesting, using household waste for irrigation, vacuum cleaner, water dispenser, water filter and many more.

Moreover, the schools had also submitted eight wall magazines and fifteen recorded extempore speeches on the event's special theme.

Distinguished scientist icons with significant contributions in STEM, Professor Dr Kauser Jahan from Rowan University, New Jersey, USA and Dr Nova Ahmed from Northsouth University, Bangladesh, presented their insights to motivate the young minds towards STEM and science learning.

Along with that, a fantastic demonstration on Bangladeshi Women Contribution in STEM was displayed. All the projects and the submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges who are accomplished scientists.

The event was graced by the live presence and messages from this distinguished panel of evaluator scientists: Dr Ragib Hasan from University of Alabama, USA; Dr Kamrun Nahar from North South University, Bangladesh and Dr Shamaruh Mirza from Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia.

The event was literally a fair involving science and scientists of different age groups.

President of Agami Inc USA, Dr Sabir Majumder from North Carolina, USA, also delivered his inspiring message towards the end of the two-hour-long event.

The results of the science fair were declared at the end.

Among the thirty-eight submitted science projects, three positions from each of the participating levels of third, fourth and fifth grades were announced.

These initiations would go a long way in nurturing the innovativeness and passion towards science among the children who have great potential to make a difference as nation builders in the days to come.

To mention, "Life is Fun" is a programme under the Agami Education Foundation (AEF), which targets teaching science education for primary level children in a semi-formal manner.

This project was started back in 2013 with the motivation to stimulate their interest in science. At present, underprivileged students at different primary levels of eight different schools are being targeted to teach different topics on science with the help of LiF programme.

Every year, LiF offers an opportunity to showcase students' latent talent and enthusiasm through Science fairs.

