Russian House in Dhaka celebrates 300th anniv of Russian Academy of Sciences

The 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been celebrated by Russian House in Dhaka.

A science carnival has been organised for 3 days (March 5–7) by the Russian House in Dhaka in cooperation with Legend International School (LIS), reads a press release.

The opening ceremony was held today (5 March) and was dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

At the opening ceremony Director of Russian House in Dhaka Pavel Dvoychenkov, Principal of LIS Faiz Ahmed Jahangir Masud, Director of LIS Shahriar Parvez and famous physicist Dr M Arshad Momen were present.

Director of the Russian House described the history of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the role and importance of this organization as a pioneer in the practice of world science.

He also talked about the activities of the Russian House in Dhaka in cooperation with science, education and cultural development of Bangladesh.

Other speakers talked about the acceptance and pioneering role of Russia in science and technology around the world and they gratefully recalled the unforgettable contribution of Russia in creating talent in science and technology in Bangladesh. They sought the special cooperation of the Russian House in Dhaka for science, education, and cultural bridging between Russia and Bangladesh.

In the second part of the program renowned scientist Farsi Mamun discussed a science-based seminar and various science project displays were held by school students.