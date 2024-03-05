Russian House in Dhaka celebrates 300th anniv of Russian Academy of Sciences

Corporates

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

Russian House in Dhaka celebrates 300th anniv of Russian Academy of Sciences

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences has been celebrated by Russian House in Dhaka.

A science carnival has been organised for 3 days (March 5–7) by the Russian House in Dhaka in cooperation with Legend International School (LIS), reads a press release.

The opening ceremony was held today (5 March) and was dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the opening ceremony Director of Russian House in Dhaka Pavel Dvoychenkov, Principal of LIS Faiz Ahmed Jahangir Masud, Director of LIS Shahriar Parvez and famous physicist Dr M Arshad Momen were present.

Director of the Russian House described the history of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the role and importance of this organization as a pioneer in the practice of world science. 

He also talked about the activities of the Russian House in Dhaka in cooperation with science, education and cultural development of Bangladesh. 

Other speakers talked about the acceptance and pioneering role of Russia in science and technology around the world and they gratefully recalled the unforgettable contribution of Russia in creating talent in science and technology in Bangladesh. They sought the special cooperation of the Russian House in Dhaka for science, education, and cultural bridging between Russia and Bangladesh.

In the second part of the program renowned scientist Farsi Mamun discussed a science-based seminar and various science project displays were held by school students.

Russian House in Dhaka / science / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

4h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

1h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

47m | Videos
German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

3h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

2h | Videos