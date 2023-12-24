90% of students in four disaster-prone upazilas take coaching classes: Research

File photo of primary school students. Photo: UNB
File photo of primary school students. Photo: UNB

Almost 90% students of 23 government primary schools in four disaster-prone upazilas of the country – Batiaghata and Dakop upazilas of Khulna and Mongla and Morrelganj upazilas of Bagerhat – take coaching classes, a research has found.

For coaching and guide books, these students spend from Tk200 to a maximum of Tk2,500 per month.

The findings of the research were presented during a discussion programme titled 'National Policy Dialogue on Improvement of Education Quality' held at the Cirdap Auditorium in the capital on Sunday (24 December).

The research was conducted by Wave Foundation with data collected from a total of 804 people.

Chief Researcher Shahzada M Akram presented the findings at the event. He said the research was done with data collected from students of Class III to V in October. 

According to the research findings, 11.19% of the students take coaching provided by the school, 23.76% students take coaching or tuition from their school teachers, and 54.73% seek coaching on their own initiative. 

An average of Tk367 per month is spent on coaching from school, Tk521 per month on coaching from a school teacher, and Tk834 per month on self-initiated coaching.

Also, 1.62% of the students use guide books provided by the school. However, teachers and officials concerned claim that guide books are not provided to students. 

Speaking at the programme, BRAC University Emeritus Professor Manzoor Ahmad emphasised on the preparation for the implementation of the new curriculum. 

He also cautioned about the risks involved in inadequate preparations in this regard.

