63.85% pass DU technology unit admission test

A total of 63.85% candidates have obtained pass marks in the technology unit admission test of Dhaka University.

The university authorities released the entry test results for 2020-21 academic year on Friday.

The Public Relations Office of DU issued a press release announcing the results on Saturday.

A total of 7,163 candidates took part in the test, 4,574 of whom secured the pass mark, taking the percentage to 63.85%.

There are 1,495 seats under the technology unit.

