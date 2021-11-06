63.85% pass DU technology unit admission test
There are 1,495 seats under the technology unit
A total of 63.85% candidates have obtained pass marks in the technology unit admission test of Dhaka University.
The university authorities released the entry test results for 2020-21 academic year on Friday.
The Public Relations Office of DU issued a press release announcing the results on Saturday.
A total of 7,163 candidates took part in the test, 4,574 of whom secured the pass mark, taking the percentage to 63.85%.
