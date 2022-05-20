Indomitable Balayet to fight for DU admission at age 55

Bangladesh

Mir Mohammad Jasim
20 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Indomitable Balayet to fight for DU admission at age 55

Mir Mohammad Jasim
20 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 09:18 am
Balayet Sheikh. Photo: Collected
Balayet Sheikh. Photo: Collected

Balayet Sheikh had taken preparation to sit for the Secondary School Certificate Examination in 1983. However, he could not register as he spent all the money for his father's treatment.

He had full preparation in 1988 but he failed to sit for the examination for the second time due to extreme flood.

In 1990 he failed to achieve the SSC certificate due to his mother's illnesses.

The indomitable Balayet who is living in Mawna in Gazipur district finally passed the SSC examination in 2019 and Higher Secondary Certificate examination in 2021.

Meanwhile, Balayet got married and has two sons and a daughter.

Balayet is now taking preparation to sit for Dhaka University's admission test under "Gha Unit" (combined unit) at the age of 55.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The admission test is scheduled to be held on 11 June this year.

Talking to The Business Standard Balayet said, he had dreamt that his son or daughter will study at Dhaka University. But he was disappointed as they could not study at his desired higher educational institution.

His one son and the daughter are studying at a government honours college.

His another son passed the SSC exam this year.

"I finally decided that I will try to get admitted to Dhaka University. That is why I got into a coaching centre for university admission. I will try my level best to achieve my goal," he said.

"I seek prayer and blessings from all the people in the country", he added.

Hirok Raj, a teacher of Saifurs Coaching Centre at Mawna branch, wrote on his facebook, "I saw Balayet at my first class and I assumed that a guardian came to observe the class. Later, I saw that he wrote down my lecture attentively and I was assured that he is a student."

"I questioned him why he got admitted at a coaching centre for university admission at the age of 55. He described that he had a dream that one of his sons or daughters will study at Dhaka University. But he could not fulfill his dream as his children did not get a chance to study at DU. Finally he was determined to fight for DU admission and he is now on the way to achieve his dream," he wrote.

"The learning I got from Balayet's grit and perseverance will stay with me throughout my life," he wrote.

Top News

Dhaka University admission test / coaching centres / Admission test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

What delays infrastructure projects in Bangladesh?

30m | Panorama
Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

Foods that you should never put in the refrigerator

55m | Food
Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

Beef Kunafa: A treat for beef and cheese lovers

1h | Food
A green economic transition must not affect the wellbeing of the over 4 million RMG workers. Picture: MumitM/TBS

Just Transition in an unjust world

2h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

2h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

14h | Videos
How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

How many countries have nuclear weapons and how many are there?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire