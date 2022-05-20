Indomitable Balayet to fight for DU admission at age 55

Balayet Sheikh had taken preparation to sit for the Secondary School Certificate Examination in 1983. However, he could not register as he spent all the money for his father's treatment.

He had full preparation in 1988 but he failed to sit for the examination for the second time due to extreme flood.

In 1990 he failed to achieve the SSC certificate due to his mother's illnesses.

The indomitable Balayet who is living in Mawna in Gazipur district finally passed the SSC examination in 2019 and Higher Secondary Certificate examination in 2021.

Meanwhile, Balayet got married and has two sons and a daughter.

Balayet is now taking preparation to sit for Dhaka University's admission test under "Gha Unit" (combined unit) at the age of 55.

Photo: Collected

The admission test is scheduled to be held on 11 June this year.

Talking to The Business Standard Balayet said, he had dreamt that his son or daughter will study at Dhaka University. But he was disappointed as they could not study at his desired higher educational institution.

His one son and the daughter are studying at a government honours college.

His another son passed the SSC exam this year.

"I finally decided that I will try to get admitted to Dhaka University. That is why I got into a coaching centre for university admission. I will try my level best to achieve my goal," he said.

"I seek prayer and blessings from all the people in the country", he added.

Hirok Raj, a teacher of Saifurs Coaching Centre at Mawna branch, wrote on his facebook, "I saw Balayet at my first class and I assumed that a guardian came to observe the class. Later, I saw that he wrote down my lecture attentively and I was assured that he is a student."

"I questioned him why he got admitted at a coaching centre for university admission at the age of 55. He described that he had a dream that one of his sons or daughters will study at Dhaka University. But he could not fulfill his dream as his children did not get a chance to study at DU. Finally he was determined to fight for DU admission and he is now on the way to achieve his dream," he wrote.

"The learning I got from Balayet's grit and perseverance will stay with me throughout my life," he wrote.