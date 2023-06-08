DU Business unit admission results published

A total of 2,70,000 students took part in the Dhaka University admission tests, only 10.23% passed. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The results of the undergraduate program of the Business Unit of Dhaka University have been published.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman published the results on the University's official website at 1pm.

Students can check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd or can use a short message service (SMS).

For SMS notification of the results, candidates have to type DU BUS [exam roll] and send it to 16321.

A total of 8526 students out of 38,235 students passed the exam against 1050 seats.

From commerce background, Mehraj Hossain came 1st in the test scoring 103.5 marks out of 120 marks while from the humanities section Zilhaj Sheikh secured first position scoring 98.91 marks and from the science section, Abdullah Ibne Masud came 1st scoring 94.25 marks.

This year the admission tests were arranged in a combined setting where students from all backgrounds (Science, Commerce and Arts) participated in each unit.

There are a total of 1050 seats in the Business faculty, of which, 930 seats have been allocated for solid commerce students, 25 seats for arts students and 95 seats for science students.

All the successful students have been asked to fill up the subject choice form between 18 June to 6 July.