DU steps back from scrapping D unit admission test

Dhaka University (DU) authority has decided to take admission tests for the D unit in 2021-22 academic year considering students' mental preparation to participate in the exams.

However, the university will not conduct admission tests for the D unit separately, under the Faculty of Social Science, from 2022-23 academic year.

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the DU general admission committee held Wednesday (16 February).

From 2022-23 academic year, the admission tests will be held under four units - Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit, Science unit, Business Education unit and Fine Arts unit.

In order to save time, labour and money, the meeting advised the deans to think about taking admission through a single standardised test in the future like the universities of the developed world.

Earlier on 7 February, the university scrapped admission tests for the D unit.

In 2020, the university's Deans' Committee had given the decision of abolishing separate admission tests for the D unit.