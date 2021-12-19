21th council meeting held at MIST 

The 21th council meeting of MIST was held today at Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni presided over the meeting held at Mirpur Cantonment, read a press release.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and Commandant of MIST Major General Md Wahid-Uz-Zaman welcomed the minister at MIST complex.

The meeting covered important aspects of MIST's development like establishment of "Bangabandhu Chair" and "Sheikh Russel Corner", enrolment of full time Masters and PhD students, higher study of non-military faculties, opening of Centre for Environmental & Water Management (CEWM), Centre for Advanced Computing and Research (CACR), and Centre for Robotic and Automation (CRA).

Various academic and administrative decisions were also taken at the meeting.

PSO of Armed Forces Division, vice chancellor of BUP, assistant chief of Naval Staff, assistant chief of Air Staff, engineer-in-chief, representatives of Dhaka University, BUET, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science and Technology were present in the meeting.

