MIST launches cyber range lab

The Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), with the support of the Bangladesh Computer Council, has launched a cyber range lab at its campus in the Mirpur Cantonment in the capital.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the lab on Sunday, according to an ISPR press release.

With an arrangement of training and research works, the platform is expected to help learners become more skilled in cyber security, it reads.

MIST Commandant Major General Md Wahid-Uz-Zaman, its Computer Science and Engineering Department Head Brigadier General Md Abdur Razzak, cyber security officials of armed forces and office bearers of the Bangladesh Computer Council, were present at the event.

"The lab is the first of its kind in the country's educational institutions, which has been set up under the supervision of the ICT Division. I hope the lab will bring a new dimension to the cyber security sector," Palak said, addressing the event as the chief guest.

Mentioning different initiatives taken by the government to develop information and communication technology in the country, the state minister called for a strong preparation to face future cyber challenges.

At the event, the MIST commandant vowed that MIST would continue its contributions to the development of the ICT sector, reads the press release.

A cyber range lab is a simulation platform that aims to educate cyber security students, trains and assess cyber security practitioners, and tests different technologies in a true-to-life environment. It usually remains equipped with virtualised networks, hi-tech machines, traffic generators, training setup tools, debriefing tools, assessment tools and others.