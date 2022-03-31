Two-day MIST job fair begins

A two-day job fair organised by the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) kicked off on the MIST campus at Mirpur cantonment on Thursday.

The "MIST Job Fair-2022" is being organised mainly for the purpose of on-campus recruitment of MIST graduates. It also aims to provide job interview experience to students, says a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the inaugural session of the fair as chief guest. Commandant of MIST, Major General Md. Wahid-uz-Zaman, and senior faculty members of the institute were also present on the occasion.

About 90 organisations are participating in the fair. After the inauguration, graduating students submitted their CVs to the stalls of companies and attended interviews.

Separate counseling has also been arranged for the students at the fair where they can learn important information about modern day job interviews.

The two-day event will end on Friday.