Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship introduced at MIST

The meritorious students of Military Institute of Science and Technology will receive Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship every year.

MIST Commandant Maj Gen Md Wahid-uz-Zaman and Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub handed over this year's Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship bank cheques to 18 meritorious MIST students at an informal ceremony on Thursday (30 June 2022).



A four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MIST and Fair Group at the ceremony held in the central conference room of MIST Tower Building-1, Mirpur Cantonment in the afternoon. The MoU was signed by Mutassim Daiaan, Director, Fair Group, and Colonel Muhammad Romeo Nawrin Khan, on behalf of MIST. It pledged mutual cooperation between the two entities to improve the quality of engineering and technical education in the country.



Fair Group Advisor Major General Hamid R. Chowdhury (Retd.), Director-Administration Lt. Colonel Nur Mohammad Sikder (Retd.), Head of Communication & Corporate Philanthropy Hasnain Khurshed, COO-Factory Brig. Gen Akramul Haque (Retd.) and senior faculty of MIST attended the event.

