GPH Ispat signs MoU with MIST

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between GPH ispat Limited and Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) to facilitate long term research, academic knowledge sharing, students' scholarships, internship and other industry and academia collaboration.

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, GPH Group chairman and Brig Gen Md Wahidul Islam, dean of Faculty of Civil Engineering & head of the Department of Civil Engineering signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

GPH ispat director Md Abdul Ahad, Technical Advisor Engr Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, Technical Advisor Md Musharraf Hussain, General Manager and head of Marketing and Sales Mohammad Mamun Kabir, General Manager Md Anamul Islam, distinguish professors, departmental heads, students of MIST were also present in the signing ceremony among others.

